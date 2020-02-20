Home Nation

Athawale’s open invite to Uddhav Thackeray to form Maharashtra government with NDA

He defended Uddhav’s decision of handing over the Elgar case probe to NIA. “I must congratulate him for his right decision.

Published: 20th February 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Maharahtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decison to hand over the Elgar Parishad case to the NIA has pitted him against MVA allies | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gave an open offer to Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to form the government with the NDA as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi faces internal rifts among the coalition partners. The Republican Party of India supremo said the differences among the MVA partners have been cropping up regularly. “The rift in Aghadi is wide and open over handing the Elgar Parishad case probe to the NIA. These differences surfaced in the public domain. And, such dispute will be regular among the Aghadi partners. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray should divorce Aghadi partners and form the government with BJP and RPI,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had also offered Uddhav to form the government with the BJP. BJP president JP Nadda had on record said that the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are unnatural and unholy. “This unholy alliance government will not survive for a long time. It will sooner or later collapse,” Nadda had said. On Wednesday, Athawale said it will be difficult for Uddhav to run the government if the differences continue in Aghadi. “The chief minister has to take the right decision at the right time. Thackeray has to rescind his decision (of being with MVA) to fulfill the dream of late Balasaheb Thackeray and form the government with support of the BJP.” 

He defended Uddhav’s decision of handing over the Elgar case probe to NIA. “I must congratulate him for his right decision. It is the right of the central government to hand over the high profile and sensitive cases to NIA. The MVA partners are openly opposing and snubbing the CM over the Elgar Parishad case. This is not good and sets the wrong precedent,” Athawale added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Ramdas Athawale NDA government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp