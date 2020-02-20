Home Nation

'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor's campaign to start from today

Prashant Kishor, during a press conference recently, had said he is not going to launch a political outfit, but he said he will work to bring about a change in the state.

Published: 20th February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was recently sacked from Janata Dal-United by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is launching his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign from Thursday to connect to youths in the state.

The campaign will start the registration of like-minded youths who want to join hands with Kishor to develop Bihar in the next 10-15 years. Kishor's 'Baat Bihar Ki' programme is aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

A website - www.baatbiharki.in has been launched which will start functioning from 11 a.m. on Thursday. People can also give a call on phone number - 6900869008, to join the campaign.

Kishor, during a press conference recently, had said he is not going to launch a political outfit, but he said he will work to bring about a change in the state by providing a common platform to those dreams to see Bihar in top ten states in the country.

Kishor at the press conference last week had attacked Nitish Kumar and accused him of not doing enough for the development in the state. He said Bihar features as one of the most backward states in the country even after 15 years of Nitish rule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Bihar JDU RJD Baat Bihar Ki
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp