'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor's campaign to start from today

By IANS

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was recently sacked from Janata Dal-United by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is launching his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign from Thursday to connect to youths in the state.

The campaign will start the registration of like-minded youths who want to join hands with Kishor to develop Bihar in the next 10-15 years. Kishor's 'Baat Bihar Ki' programme is aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

A website - www.baatbiharki.in has been launched which will start functioning from 11 a.m. on Thursday. People can also give a call on phone number - 6900869008, to join the campaign.

Kishor, during a press conference recently, had said he is not going to launch a political outfit, but he said he will work to bring about a change in the state by providing a common platform to those dreams to see Bihar in top ten states in the country.

Kishor at the press conference last week had attacked Nitish Kumar and accused him of not doing enough for the development in the state. He said Bihar features as one of the most backward states in the country even after 15 years of Nitish rule.