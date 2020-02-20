Non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel for remaining absent during court hearing

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress leader Hardik Patel for remaining absent during the hearing of a case against him in connection with a rally held here in 2017 without police permission.

A magisterial court rejected the plea moved by Patel's lawyer to exempt him from appearance and issued an arrest warrant against him.

Judicial Magistrate First Class T A Bhadja issued a non-bailable warrant against him after his lawyer moved an application on Wednesday.

He had sought exemption from appearance during the hearing held last week.

The case pertains to December 2017 when Patel and his supporters took out a roadshow on the city outskirts without police permission.

An FIR was registered against him under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The rally was taken out days before the Gujarat Assembly election.

On February 17, the Gujarat High Court had rejected Patel's anticipatory bail plea in an unlawful assembly case registered in connection with the 2015 Patidar stir for quota for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Patel was earlier arrested on January for failing to appear before a trial court here in a 2015 sedition case, hours after a warrant was issued against him.