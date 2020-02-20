Home Nation

Not 70 lakh, but less than two lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow in Ahmedabad

In a recent video, Trump said, '7 million (70 lakh)' people will be there on the roadshow route. Notably, the total population of Ahmedabad is estimated to be around 70 to 80 lakh. 
 

Published: 20th February 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Less than two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said on Thursday.

The number is much less than what the US president has been claiming. "He (Modi) says between the stadium and the airport, well have about 7 million people. So its going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it," Trump had said recently.

The total population of Ahmedabad is around 70 lakh, a civic official said. The 'Namaste Trump' event to honour the US president is scheduled to take take place at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: J&K off the table? Modi-Trump meet strictly bilateral

Authorities believe that between one to two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow from the airport to the stadium. "We believe that around one to two lakh people will gather to welcome the dignitaries during the roadshow," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

"MaruAmdavad says #NamasteTrump #IndiaRoadShow is getting bigger & bigger. More than 1 lakh participants already confirmed for the 22 km roadshow. Great opportunity for #Ahmedabad to present Indian Culture to the World. Keep following @AmdavadAMC for more details," Nehra had tweeted on February 16.

As per the roadshow route plan, Trump and Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the Ahmedabad airport. From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take the SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area of the city.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently posted a video on Twitter, saying the "world's oldest democracy would meet the world's largest democracy" when Trump addresses a large gathering at the cricket stadium along with Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Trump India visit Narendra Modi
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp