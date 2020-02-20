Home Nation

Six killed, seven injured as SUV rams into truck in Maharashtra

The vehicle belonged to one Bhoyar family from Babupeth area in Chandrapur city whose driver apparently failed to notice the truck parked on a roadside.

Published: 20th February 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

The SUV rammed into the truck at Kesalghat village on Chandrapur-Mul road

The SUV rammed into the truck at Kesalghat village on Chandrapur-Mul road. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR: Six people were killed and seven others injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The deceased included three women and a two-year-old boy, they said.

The mishap took place around 12:30 am when the victims were returning in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Pratapgad in neighbouring Gondia district, police inspector SR Rajput said. The vehicle belonged to one Bhoyar family from Babupeth area in Chandrapur city. The driver apparently failed to notice the truck parked on a roadside.

As a result, the SUV rammed into it at Kesalghat village on Chandrapur-Mul road, around 30 km from the district headquarters, the official said. Six occupants of the SUV died on the spot, while seven others, including the driver, received injuries, he said.

Some locals rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of the mangled car. A police team also rushed to the spot. The injured persons were initially taken to a rural hospital at Mul and later shifted to Government Medical College in Chandrapur, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Vimal Wandre, Karthik Bhoyar, his wife Kusum Bhoyar, Dattu Jhode, his wife Manisha Jhode and two-year-old boy Sitaram Bhoyar. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

