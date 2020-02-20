Trader held for offensive post against UP CM Adityanath

By IANS

Greater Noida: A trader has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly sharing an "offensive" Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused, identified as Chand Qureshi, is a resident of Jewar town and was arrested on Wednesday evening. Qureshi told the police that he had shared the post "by mistake".

A police spokesperson said that Qureshi had shared a post on Facebook which was deemed offensive against the Chief Minister.

A complaint was filed at Jewar police station by a local resident after which the accused was arrested.

Qureshi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), among others.

Earlier, in June 2019, two persons were arrested in Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the Chief Minister.

A Noida-based journalist and the editor of a private TV news channel were also arrested for posting "objectionable content" against Adityanath.

