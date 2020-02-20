Home Nation

Uddhav to meet PM Modi on Friday, Shiv Sena calls it 'courtesy call'

Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on his arrives at Pune Friday Dec. 6 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on his arrives at Pune Friday Dec. 6 2019. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will meet Modi during the visit.

ALSO READ | Athawale’s open invite to Uddhav Thackeray to form Maharashtra government with NDA

"It will be a courtesy call," Raut said.

Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the assembly elections in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray PM Modi BJP Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp