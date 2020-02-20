US President Donald Trump's visit to Gandhi Ashram most likely to get cancelled

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: There is every possibility that US President Donald Trump might cut short his stay in Ahmedabad to accommodate for a likely Agra visit.

According to information from reliable sources, the visit to the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati is likely to be scrapped.

These government sources said the Trumps visit to the Gandhi Ashram can get cancelled. Preparations were already underway at the famous Gandhi Ashram expecting the power couple to be there.

Apart from turning the place into a fortress and getting all the security aspects covered, there were also some infrastructural changes put into place at the Ashram.



The Trump couple was expected to spend half an hour at the Ashram. A new parking space was being created at the place. To the backside of the ashram, a platform was being built so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could show the entire Sabarmati riverfront to the visiting dignitaries.

A special room was also being prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time. According to sources, all that ongoing work has been halted for now.

The changes in the plans can also be linked with the US President's scheduled visit to the 'Rajghat' the next day in New Delhi.



A press release from the Foreign Secretary's office said that on February 25 morning, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"From there, President Trump and the first lady will go to Raj Ghat to pay respects at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi."

Even Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shingla's press briefing in Delhi only mentions the Trump visit to the Motera stadium for 'Namaste Trump' event and the roadshow, themed 'Unity in Diversity'.

There is no specific mentioning of Ashram visit.