Home Nation

US President Donald Trump's visit to Gandhi Ashram most likely to get cancelled

These government sources said the Trumps visit to the Gandhi Ashram can get cancelled while preparations were already underway at the famous Gandhi Ashram expecting the power couple.

Published: 20th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: There is every possibility that US President Donald Trump might cut short his stay in Ahmedabad to accommodate for a likely Agra visit.

According to information from reliable sources, the visit to the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati is likely to be scrapped.

These government sources said the Trumps visit to the Gandhi Ashram can get cancelled. Preparations were already underway at the famous Gandhi Ashram expecting the power couple to be there.

Apart from turning the place into a fortress and getting all the security aspects covered, there were also some infrastructural changes put into place at the Ashram.

ALSO READ: US first lady Melania Trump to see 'happiness curriculum' in Delhi school

The Trump couple was expected to spend half an hour at the Ashram. A new parking space was being created at the place. To the backside of the ashram, a platform was being built so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could show the entire Sabarmati riverfront to the visiting dignitaries.

A special room was also being prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time. According to sources, all that ongoing work has been halted for now.

The changes in the plans can also be linked with the US President's scheduled visit to the 'Rajghat' the next day in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Trump's India visit, ryots in Telangana to hold protests against trade deals with US

A press release from the Foreign Secretary's office said that on February 25 morning, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"From there, President Trump and the first lady will go to Raj Ghat to pay respects at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi."

Even Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shingla's press briefing in Delhi only mentions the Trump visit to the Motera stadium for 'Namaste Trump' event and the roadshow, themed 'Unity in Diversity'.

There is no specific mentioning of Ashram visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namaste Trump Donald Trump Trump In India Gandhi Ashram Narendra Modi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp