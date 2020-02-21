Home Nation

After Manjhi, Tejashwi also challenges CM Nitish Kumar to do random breathalyzer test

Jitan Ram Manjhi had challenged Nitish Kumar to conduct breathalyzer tests on ministers and some bureaucrats, reality of prohibition would come to be known.

Published: 21st February 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The politics over the prohibition of alcohol in Bihar has started to gain momentum as the Assembly elections inches closer.

After a challenge by HAM president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on prohibition, RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav on Thursday openly challenged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on it.

Earlier, Jitan Ram Manjhi had said that despite the liquor ban in the state, bureaucrats and senior officials were consuming liquor freely.

He had challenged Nitish Kumar to conduct breathalyzer tests on ministers and some bureaucrats, reality of prohibition would come to be known.

Now, Tejashawi Yadav also politically attacked and challenged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on prohibition. He said through a tweet: "I challenge CM Nitishji to do a random breathalyzer test of his near and dear drunkard leaders and bureaucrats on any given day. Test results will be the results of alcohol ban." 

He asked Nitish Kumar to come and apologize for fooling the people on prohibition. "Come on Nitish Ji! Accept your failure or apologize for fooling the people. Your DGP has already accepted it," he tweeted further.

"Do we say more when the DGP himself admits that bootlegging is rampant in Bihar with the blessing of police, ruling politicians and administration? Prohibition remains a grandiose PR exercise by Nitishji. Unmasking has begun now," he said.

Earlier, Jitan Ram Manjhi had also advocated at a public rally that liquor should be consumed as medicine and he has accused the state government of targeting poor people in the name of prohibition.

Recently, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaking a national conference in Delhi on ‘Liquor-Free Bharat’ had claimed that around 2.5 lakh people were arrested and 90 lakh liters of liquor were seized since April 5 in 2016 to 2019 by the police in Bihar. 

Spokesperson of JD-U Rajiv Ranjan Prasad contradicting Tejashawi Yadav’s statements said that the growing number of tourists only reinforces Nitish Kumar’s idea behind prohibition.

"The prohibition has created healthy and happy Bihar free from the ill-effects of alcohol and propelling the rise of state economy higher every year," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Assembly elections alcohol ban Tejashawi Yadav Nitish Kumar Jitan Ram Manjhi breathalyzer test
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp