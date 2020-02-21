Assam NRC: Official letter confirms inclusion of ‘ineligible persons’ in list

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An official letter, issued purportedly by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities in Assam and sent to all district magistrates asking them to furnish the details of “ineligible persons” who made it to the NRC, substantiated the charges of various organisations that the process was not error-free.



Through the “memo” issued on February 19, NRC state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had asked all the DMs to submit the details by February 20.



He wrote, “…It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31st August, 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present in the final NRC…”



“A list of such persons has already been shared from your end...As such, you are requested to share the details of such persons who are ineligible for inclusion in the NRC but whose names got included in the NRC in addition to the list shared earlier…,” the memo reads.

Sarma had requested the DMs to submit the details by February 20 stating that the matter was of utmost importance as the details had to be urgently shared with the Registrar General of India.



This newspaper contacted two DMs but they denied having received the memo. The NRC state coordinator was not available for comments. However, some groups, fighting against the inclusion of names of illegal immigrants in the NRC, said there was no doubt on the memo’s authenticity.



Two days ago, an NGO, called Assam Public Works, had issued a statement giving out the names and other details of four persons it claimed were “jihadis” and alleged they had made to the NRC.



The APW, which was the first organisation to move the Supreme Court seeking the updation of the NRC of 1951, had filed an affidavit in the apex court on Monday urging it to order 100 per cent re-verification of the entire NRC process alleging that 80 lakh illegal immigrants made it to the list.