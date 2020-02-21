BJP to launch poll campaign, as Kishor hits ground running

Manish Anand And Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: With poll strategist Prashant Kishor setting out to be a surprise package in Bihar, the BJP is making haste for an early start to its election campaign. BJP chief J P Nadda will soon be in Patna to roll out the electoral machinery for the polls this year. With the Delhi verdict exposing the of the BJP membership base for a sham, Nadda is likely to focus on the district units in Bihar to reach out to new members.

With Kishor unveiling his bid to rope in youngsters for his “Baat Bihar ki” apolitical outreach campaign, the BJP is challenged to safeguard the party’s youth base too. Party leaders say Kishor doesn’t pose a challenge to the incumbent NDA government under chief minister Nitish Kumar. However, BJP is eager to bolster its organizational strength given that it has lost power in five states in 18 months and can’t take chances in Bihar in the poll likely to be held in October-November this year.

Meanwhile, Kishor rolled out his campaign ‘Baat Bihar ki’ (Talk about Bihar), Thursday, claiming 65000-70,000 youths had enrolled within 9 hours’ via www.baatbiharki.in as soon as it was launched and by giving missed call to 6900869008. The target is to enrol one crore youth ‘who feel for Bihar’ and are prepared to work to catapult it among the top ten states within a decade.

“2.75 lakh had previously joined the campaign and the target of crore would be reached in a 100 days,” he said.Kishor said, “The development that Nitish Kumar talks of is non-existent. If it had happened, Bihar would not have been rock bottom of the development indices even after him helming the state for 15 years. Migration of youth goes apace and there are no jobs,” he said.

