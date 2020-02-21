Home Nation

Char Dham Project will be completed before Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021: VK Singh

The project is aimed at widening and repairing 889-kilometers of national highways leading to revered shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. 

Published: 21st February 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

VK Singh

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh (File | AFP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former Indian Army chief and MoS for Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh (Retd) on Thursday said that Char Dham project will be completed before the advent of Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021. 

Singh was on Uttarakhand visit and conducted an aerial survey of ongoing work in Char Dham project with Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"The Char Dham Pariyojana will be completed before Mahakumbh in Haridwar starts in the year 2021. The project is being monitored closely and every hurdle will be removed to attain perfection," said Singh.

The project is aimed at widening and repairing 889-kilometers of national highways leading to revered shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. 

The Minister further added that the work at 100kms stretch between Uttarkashi and Gangotri is yet to kick-off as the area lies in 'Eco-Sensitive Zone'. 

"The high powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court has submitted the report on the matter and we hope the issue will be resolved soon to get the work started," added the MoS. 

Apart from surveying the ongoing work in the project, the former Army chief also conducted an aerial survey of many other areas including Uttarkashi, Jankichatti, Chamba, Narendra Nagar, Chinyalisaur, Dharasu and Barkot. 

After the aerial survey, he met the officials and engineers involved in the project for discussion, review and analysis at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp in Matli in Uttarkashi district. 

The state government officials informed the union minister that the work on 250 kms of the road has been completed while widening is going on for another 400 kms of the length of the roads. 

The work on the remaining 239kms is yet to start as the requisite environmental clearance yet to be granted.

According to the estimates, over Rs 4000 Crore has already been spent on the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, after review meeting, said, "The work is going on fast and we hope to deliver results with perfection. The number of pilgrims is increasing every year and we are committed to providing world-class facilities and experience to the pilgrims." 

In the year 2019, in a highest-ever turnout, over 38 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham which is expected to increase in upcoming years.

Interestingly, the chief secretary of Uttarakhand Utpal Kumar Singh, in December 2019 had said that the project might get delayed to year 2022 instead of meeting the earlier deadline of year 2020.

Apart from the widening of the roads leading to the shrines, the project involves multiple safety measures to counter land sides and other natural disasters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VK Singh Char Dham project Uttarakhand Mahakumbh 2021 Trivendra Singh Rawat
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp