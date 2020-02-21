Churches across Nagaland to have special prayer for coronavirus on Sunday

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Come Sunday, churches across Nagaland will have a special prayer programme for China and other countries that have been affected by coronavirus.

The Nagaland Baptist Churches Council (NBCC) appealed to all churches in the state to have the special prayer programme on Sunday.

The apex body of the Baptist churches in the state said an appeal seeking relief for coronavirus had been already made to various church organisations.

Last Saturday, Guru Rewben Mashangva, a popular musician in Manipur, belted out a song on coronavirus at the annual Lui Ngai Ni festival and called upon people in China, particularly Wuhan, to stay strong.

There is a growing scare over the virus in the Northeast. Scores of people in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, who returned from China and other countries in recent past, have been kept under observation.