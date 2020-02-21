Home Nation

Congress faces revolt from leaders of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal 

Meanwhile, ex-minister Aidal Singh Kansana has also spoken in threatening tone over being repeatedly ignored by the party.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The crucial Gwalior-Chambal region, which gave 26 out of 34 seats to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, is witnessing divisions within the ruling party just a few months before the crucial by-elections to Jaura Assembly seat. Other than loyalists of ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, another powerful leader and ex-MP minister Aidal Singh Kansana also has spoken in threatening tone over not being made a minister in the Kamal Nath government.

It all started with Scindia  —possibly the biggest Congress leader of Gwalior-Chambal region — declaring publicly last week to hit the streets against his own party government if promises made in the 2018 polls manifesto weren’t fulfilled. But things took an ugly turn, after CM Kamal Nath responded by daring Scindia to hit the streets, if he wanted do so. Though Nath later played down the matter, it wasn’t enough to placate the frayed tempers of Scindia supporters.

Women and Child Developmen minister Imarti Devi (a Scindia loyalist) announced that the entire party will follow Scindia, if he hits the street.Another Scindia loyalist Gwalior-based Mahila Congress state general secretary Ruchi Rai Thakur has demanded that Scindia revives the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress which was founded by his father late Madhav Rao Scindia in late 1990s.Former Gwalior District Congress office bearer Bal Khande made a series of pro-Scindia and anti-government remarks. He appealed Scindia loyalists  to quit the state government and hit the streets to wage the battle for Scindia’s honour.

Meanwhile, ex-minister Aidal Singh Kansana has also spoken in threatening tone over being repeatedly ignored by the party. “I’ve been assured in the past by the chief minister and national general secretary Deepak Babaria for being inducted as minister, but their word is yet to turn true. Repeatedly ignoring senior leaders like me will not be good for party’s prospects in Jaura.”According to party sources, some other MLAs of the Gwalior-Chambal region, including Ranveer Jatav and party veteran KP Singh Kakkaju too are not said to be happy with the state government. The Agar and Jaura by-elections are crucial as the Congress, which has 114 members in the 230 members Assembly, is running the government with support of seven allied legislators. But if it wins the twin by-polls, it will have the 116 members simple majority of its own in the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress infighting
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp