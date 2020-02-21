Congress faces revolt from leaders of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The crucial Gwalior-Chambal region, which gave 26 out of 34 seats to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, is witnessing divisions within the ruling party just a few months before the crucial by-elections to Jaura Assembly seat. Other than loyalists of ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, another powerful leader and ex-MP minister Aidal Singh Kansana also has spoken in threatening tone over not being made a minister in the Kamal Nath government.

It all started with Scindia —possibly the biggest Congress leader of Gwalior-Chambal region — declaring publicly last week to hit the streets against his own party government if promises made in the 2018 polls manifesto weren’t fulfilled. But things took an ugly turn, after CM Kamal Nath responded by daring Scindia to hit the streets, if he wanted do so. Though Nath later played down the matter, it wasn’t enough to placate the frayed tempers of Scindia supporters.

Women and Child Developmen minister Imarti Devi (a Scindia loyalist) announced that the entire party will follow Scindia, if he hits the street.Another Scindia loyalist Gwalior-based Mahila Congress state general secretary Ruchi Rai Thakur has demanded that Scindia revives the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress which was founded by his father late Madhav Rao Scindia in late 1990s.Former Gwalior District Congress office bearer Bal Khande made a series of pro-Scindia and anti-government remarks. He appealed Scindia loyalists to quit the state government and hit the streets to wage the battle for Scindia’s honour.

Meanwhile, ex-minister Aidal Singh Kansana has also spoken in threatening tone over being repeatedly ignored by the party. “I’ve been assured in the past by the chief minister and national general secretary Deepak Babaria for being inducted as minister, but their word is yet to turn true. Repeatedly ignoring senior leaders like me will not be good for party’s prospects in Jaura.”According to party sources, some other MLAs of the Gwalior-Chambal region, including Ranveer Jatav and party veteran KP Singh Kakkaju too are not said to be happy with the state government. The Agar and Jaura by-elections are crucial as the Congress, which has 114 members in the 230 members Assembly, is running the government with support of seven allied legislators. But if it wins the twin by-polls, it will have the 116 members simple majority of its own in the House.