Home Nation

Didn't like Piyush Goyal's reference to 'mini Portugal': Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet

Sadanand Shet Tanavade stated that BJP did not like what Piyush Goyal said, but also added that he may have worded the phrase erroneously.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal

Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal (Photo | Shekha Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa BJP on Friday took objection to Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal's utterances last week about turning Goa into a "mini Portugal".

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Friday, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said, that the party "did not like what he said", but also added that Goyal may have worded the phrase erroneously.

"He was speaking in terms of development. We did not like what was said, but what he was perhaps trying to say (by mini Portugal) was with reference to development. His wording may have been erroneous," Tanavade said, when asked to react to Goyal's statement made at a business conclave in Mumbai, at which Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was also in attendance.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) meeting in Mumbai on February 15, Goyal has been quoted as saying: "I believe if we were to work together to create a mini-Portugal in Goa, we could truly make it a preferred destination for visitors from around the world".

Goa was a Portuguese colony for a period of 451 years, before the region was liberated by the Indian armed forces in 1961. Positive references to Portugal made by a section of the state's intelligentsia, have invariably triggered divided and animated opinions in recent times, with Sawant himself at a Republic Day parade in 2018, warning those who utter the popular phrase 'Viva Portugal'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Portugal Piyush Goyal Sadanand Shet Goa BJP chief  Goa BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp