Do they want India to become Pakistan: Union Minister Giriraj Singh to Congress, RJD

By IANS

PATNA: Targeting All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother and Waris Pathan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asked the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the alleged 'tukde-tukde gang' that 'do they want that India should become Pakistan'.

Singh on Friday took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi: "Owaisi's brother - Remove police for 15 minutes, we will see 100 crore Hindus, Waris Pathan - 15 crore will be tough on 100 crore, From Owaisi's dais - Pakistan Jindabad. I would like to ask Congress, RJD and tukde-tukde gang that do they want to make India a Pakistan."

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan in his address at a public event in Karnataka on Thursday said that we are just 15 crore but can be a bigger force than the 100 crore majority population.

On Thursday, Singh while addressing a gathering in Purnia said that all the Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947 itself.

Our ancestors committed a mistake and we are paying for it, he said.