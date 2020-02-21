Home Nation

Navy's War College in Goa and Southern Naval Command's Training department get new appointments

Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh is the new Commandant of the prestigious Naval War College and Rear Admiral Antony George took charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) in Southern Naval Command.

Published: 21st February 2020 08:35 PM

Rear Admiral Antony George (L) and Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh

Rear Admiral Antony George (L) and Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh. (Photo| EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two important setups of the Indian Navy saw change of appointments. While the prestigious Naval War College based at Goa got the new Commandant, a new Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command assumed appointment.

The Navy informed, "Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh took over as the Commandant of the prestigious Naval War College, Goa on 18 Feb 20 and Rear Admiral Antony George assumed charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) on 20 Feb 20 at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command."

Prior to this appointment Rear Admiral Jasjit Singh was the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet. He has held a wide range of operational, training and staff appointments over the past three decades. The officer has an academic bent of mind and has been the lead drafter of the Indian Navy’s Maritime Doctrine, 2009; Strategic Guidance to Transformation, 2015; and the Indian Maritime Security Strategy, 2015, he has completed several post graduate study programmes including MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University; MA in Defence Studies from Kings College, London; and MA (History), MPhil (Pol) and PhD (Arts) from the University of Mumbai.

Rear Admiral Antony George is a graduate from St. Stephen’s College and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1987. An Anti Submarine Warfare Specialist, he hails from the district of Alappuzha in Kerala.

Having a career spanning over 32 years, the Officer has tenanted several important appointments, both at sea and ashore including the Fleet anti submarine warfare (ASW) Officer of the Western Fleet. He held commands of the Missile Corvette INS Khanjar and the Guided Missile Frigate INS Tarkash.

Rear Admiral George was also the Command ASW Officer of the Eastern Naval Command, instructor at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College and Commodore Bureau of Sailors.

The Flag Officer has undergone the Advanced Command and Staff Course in UK and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Mumbai. On promotion to Flag rank in October 17, he was appointed as the first Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements), the post which he tenanted for over two years.

