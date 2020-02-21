Home Nation

Politics in country facing 'credibility crisis': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing Bhoomi Pujan during the ground breaking ceremony of Thal Sena Bhawan, at Delhi Cantt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing Bhoomi Pujan during the ground breaking ceremony of Thal Sena Bhawan, at Delhi Cantt. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The politics in the country is facing a "crisis of credibility" due to the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, and this needs to be checked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics. "Politics is a system that takes the society on the path of righteousness. But, presently it has lost its meaning and essence and people hate it," he said while addressing Shivratri Mahotsav function of Brahmkumaris at Red Fort lawns.

He claimed that this "credibility crisis" in politics has originated from the difference in words and deeds of the politicians. "Why cannot we take it as a challenge to end this crisis in politics," he said. Singh appealed to the people to learn at least one language other than their mother tongue to promote social homogeneity.

