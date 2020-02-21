Saturdays to be no-bag days for Rajasthan students: CM Gehlot

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced a ‘No-Bag Day’ on Saturdays for students of government schools. Delivering his customary speech during the presentation of the state Budget in the Assembly, he said that though there would be no studies on the said day, activities related to happiness therapy, literature and culture, sports, personality development, moral values, scout, tips to stay healthy etc shall be organised for the students.

Also, parent-teacher meetings would be held on Saturdays to enable the school teachers update the parents on their wards’ academic performance, he added.Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, did not introduce any new tax and gave a total relief worth over `130 crore by making announcements such as relief in stamp duty on land patta, exemption of stamp duty on transfer of properties by sick MSMEs.

The Budget was prepared on seven resolutions, including ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’, prosperous farmer, women, child welfare and education, he said, adding that efforts were made to ensure that development is not interrupted irrespective of challenges.Gehlot announced a grant of `100 crore for setting up a ‘Tourism Development Fund’.Another important proposal was that private hospitals cannot refuse treatment to accident victims. It would be mandatory to attend such victims or else action would be taken against the erring institute, Gehlot said, adding that a law would be formulated in this regard, if need be.