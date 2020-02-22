Amit Shah discusses strategic ties with Maldives minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held “extensive deliberations” with his Maldivian counterpart Sheikh Imran Abdulla to further increase mutual cooperation between the two countries in the area of security and law-enforcement. Abdulla is on a four-day visit to India since Thursday.

“Held extensive discussions on ways to further deepen and strengthen ties between India and Maldives,” Shah tweeted. Welcoming the strengthening of the India-Maldives partnership, the ministers appreciated the expansion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including policing and law enforcement, counterterrorism, counter-radicalisation, organised crime, drug trafficking and capacity building, an official statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials from both sides. India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity.