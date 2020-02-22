Home Nation

Communist Manifesto gives solutions to all crises: CPM leader BV Raghavulu

Left Word Books managing editor Deshpande said the Communist Manifesto was first released on February 21 in 1848 in German.

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:56 AM

Left party leaders K Narayana and B Raghavulu at the Red Book Day programme organised at the CPI office in New Delhi on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The Communist Manifesto is like a weapon and it will provide solutions to all the crises the present day world is facing,” CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu said on Friday.

Participating in the Red Book Day programme at the CPI office in Delhi, Raghavulu said that the world faced economic crisis in 2002 and the people were yet to recover from it.

“Now, the country is also facing economic recession. There is no guarantee whether we will come out of this crisis or not. But, the Communist Manifesto alone can show some solution to it,” Raghavulu averred.

The copies of Communist Manifesto, penned by Marx and Engels, were released in English, Telugu and Hindi at the function on Friday.  

Raghavulu said that though the Communist Manifesto was drafted 172 years ago, it is still relevant today.   CPI secretary K Narayana speaking on the occasion said that some political parties are bringing religion, caste and region to attack Communist ideology.

CPI Delhi State secretary Dinesh Varshin, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham secretary B Venkat and others were present. Red Book Day was organised at AGK Bhavan, the headquarters of CPM, too.

In Hyderabad, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, CPI senior leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and  others participated in the Red Book Day programme organised at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram.

