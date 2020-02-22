Home Nation

Donald Trump's visit won't benefit India, say Sitaram Yechury and Subramanian Swamy

Both Yechury and Swamy also agreed to the point that India's economy needs stimulus in the wake of a slowdown.

Published: 22nd February 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy (L) and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said US president Donald Trump's visit will not benefit India, but is aimed at boosting the American economy.

Both the leaders were in the city to attend a function.

"He has come to boost his economy and not ours. So I do not see any benefit to our country," Swamy said.

"There may be some defence agreements. That will also boost his country. Above all, we are paying for the defence equipments and he is not giving it for free," added the BJP MP, who has been critical of the way the economy is being handled by his party-led government.

Addressing the gathering, Yechury said, "We are worried over his visit. The US President is coming to draw concessions for US farmers."

ALSO READ | How Trump's visit will make India a superpower, asks Uddhav Thackeray

Trump is scheduled to arrive in India on a two-day visit on February 24.

Both Yechury and Swamy also agreed to the point that India's economy needs stimulus in the wake of a slowdown.

But they gave different prescriptions to revive the economy.

While Swamy advocated scrapping GST and abolishing income tax, Yechury suggested both short-term and long-term measures by putting more money on infrastructure development.

Swamy cautioned that if remedial measures are not taken immediately, the economic conditions may further worsen.

Yechury said this is not just an economic slowdown, but the country is heading towards a recession.

Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha questioned the NDA government's decision for sops to the corporate sector prior to the budget.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Subramanian Swamy CPM BJP donald trump PM Modi Namaste Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp