Former Trinamool Congress MP Krishna Bose passes away at 89 in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday due to age-related ailments, hospital sources said.

She was 89. Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, was unwell for quite some time, family sources said.

She died at a hospital off EM Bypass at 10.20 am, they said.

"She was suffering from age-related ailments. She suffered her second stroke a few days back and was admitted to the ICU," her son Sumantra Bose said.

She was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born in 1930 to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, then again in 1998 and also in 1999.

Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila.

Bose's body will be taken to her Sarat Bose Road residence around 1 pm and then to the Netaji Bhavan, according to family sources. She will be cremated in the evening.