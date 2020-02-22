Home Nation

Group of Ministers meets to discuss Juvenile Justice Act amendments 

Amendment proposes empowering district magistrates to function as ‘administrators’

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired the first meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss proposed amendments in the Juvenile Justice Act, including empowering district magistrates to function as ‘administrators’ in cases against minors. According to the JJ Act, an ‘administrator’ means any district official not below the rank of a deputy secretary in the state, on whom magisterial powers have been conferred. The government is mulling to replace ‘Deputy Secretary’ with ‘District Magistrate’, hoping this would lead to quick disposal of cases.

“An administrator is part of the preliminary inquiry whose job is to see whether a person alleged to be in conflict with law is a minor or not. The administrator gives his opinion based on the police report. If the administrator finds involvement of a minor in a crime, the case goes to the Juvenile Justice Board, where the judicial magistrate gives a final word on both the age of the juvenile as well as the merit of the case,” an official said.

He said the main purpose of this proposal to empower DMs to work as administrators was to reduce pendency and fast -track disposal of cases before Juvenile Justice Boards. Another senior government functionary explained the ‘rationale’ behind the proposed move, saying every district in the country has a JJB but most districts do not have a deputy secretary-level official whereas each district has a DM. Therefore, the proposal, if accepted, would save a lot of time wasted  in sending files from districts to administrators, usually posted in state capitals.

While latest data on pending cases before JJBs in the country is not available, there were as many as 1, 30,572 cases pending as on March 31, 2015 of which Uttar Pradesh alone had some 34,569 cases pending. There is no state-wise break-up of the alarming figure available but the Bihar government in response to an RTI reply had said that there were over 16,000 cases pending.The ministers who attended the GoM meeting included Ravi Shankar Prasad (Law), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Smriti Irani (WCD), Harsh Vardhan  (Health) and Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Food Processing Industries). In January, the apex court had asked the Centre to urgently fill gaps in the JJ Act 2015 to determine the category of crimes that are not heinous but still punishable with 7 year jail term like in the case of heinous crimes like rape and murder.

SC directive to govt
SC had asked the Centre to urgently fill gaps in the JJ Act to determine the category of crimes that are not heinous but still punis-hable with 7-year jail term 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juvenile Justice Act Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp