By PTI

VADODARA: Twelve people were killed and four others injured on Saturday night in a collision between a truck and a tempo near Mahuvad village in Vadodara district of Gujarat,police said.

"Twelve people have been killed and four others injured in the accident between a tempo and a truck," said district Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai.

The injured were shifted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara, he said.

Further details are awaited.