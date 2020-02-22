Home Nation

Holistic development not possible without gender justice: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that after 70 years of Independence, the participation of women in elections is at its highest level ever.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said no country or society can claim to achieve holistic development or become a just society without gender justice.

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference, the Prime Minister said: "The government has brought about many changes, whether it be appointment of women in military service or in the selection process of fighter pilots or regarding their freedom to work in the mines at night."

He emphasized that the Constitution guarantees gender justice under the provisions of the right to equality, and India is among few nations of the world which have ensured the right to vote for women since Independence.

He added that after 70 years of Independence, the participation of women in elections is at its highest level ever.

He also said: "Today, India is among those few countries of the world that sanction paid maternity leave." 

For the first time in India, the enrolment of girls in educational institutions, is more than the boys. He also added that the Constitution is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always a spirit of age.

Narendra Modi
India Matters
