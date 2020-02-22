Mob attacks Assam Rifles vehicle after arrest of NSCN(IM) cadre

By PTI

IMPHAL: A mob vandalised an Assam Rifles (AR) vehicle in Manipur's Senapati district on Friday following the arrest of a cadre of the NSCN(IM), officials said.

Movement of vehicles on the Mayangkhang-Senapati section of the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway was also blockaded by locals who burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

AR personnel captured the cadre of the NSCN(IM) during an operation to locate culprits who had on Thursday snatched the firearm of an officer of the force in the district, officials said.

Soon after news of the arrest spread, locals came out to the streets and attacked the vehicle belonging to the force.

Adopting a "soft approach" to tackle the situation, the AR personnel abandoned the vehicle and left the area, the officials said.

An Assam Rifles officer on Thursday came across a marked cadre of the NSCN(IM) who had violated ceasefire ground rules, leading to a hot pursuit.

During the melee, the officer's AK-47 rifle was snatched but later, recovered, they said.

Senior Manipur Police officials refused to comment on the issue.