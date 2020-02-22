Home Nation

Modi government has adopted 'divert and rule' policy, says Kanhaiya Kumar

On being asked whether he is contemplating to join celebrated poll strategist-turned- politician Prashant Kishor ahead of the Bihar elections, Kumar said that he has not given this a thought.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:37 PM

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The ongoing politics of hatred has diverted attention from the pressing need to address unemployment and lack of development, CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar cautioned on Saturday, adding the attention of the people is being diverted by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government which has failed the country in several arenas.

Taking a break from his statewide "Jan-Mana- Gana Yatra", which began on January 30 from West Champaran's Gandhi ashram, Kumar accused the government of adopting a 'divert and rule' policy similar to the British government's 'divide and rule' approach. This went against the spirit of India, he stressed.

Taking a jibe at those who accuse him of being involved with a "tukde-tukde" gang, Kumar said, "those who follow the Constitution cannot go against the country".

He also asserted that he doesn't support anyone who either speaks against the nation or indulges in such petty politics.

On being asked whether he is contemplating to join celebrated poll strategist-turned- politician Prashant Kishor ahead of the Bihar elections, Kumar said that he has not given this a thought.

"I call upon the people of Bihar to unite against the CAA-NPR-NRC combine that has made a dent in the democratic vitality and soul of secular India," he said.

Kumar also added that unemployment in the country has led to a rise in the number of youths committing suicide.

TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar CPI Bihar elections
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

