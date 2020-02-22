Home Nation

NCP factions come face to face during Supriya Sule's speech in Aurangabad

Published: 22nd February 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (File Photo| Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Supporters of two rival NCP leaders raised slogans against each other when party MP Supriya Sule was addressing workers at Paithan city in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

The incident took place on Friday.

When the Baramati MP was addressing NCP workers, the supporters of party leader Datta Gorde, who had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, and those of former MLA Bhausaheb Wagchoure came face to face.

The rival factions started raising slogans against each other, which disrupted Sule's speech.

Sule had to intervene and pacify the members of both the groups.

After the sloganeering ended, Sule continued her speech and reprimanded the members for their misbehaviour.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar has put in tremendous efforts to build the party. If the party workers behave in this manner again, they will have to face me," she warned.

