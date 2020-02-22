Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi questions Narendra Modi-led government over US President Donald Trump's visit

Priyanka Gandhi questioned the role of a committee which is the organiser for Trump's event in Ahmedabad.

Published: 22nd February 2020

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi-led government over the huge amount of money being spent on US President Donald Trump's visit to Gujarat's Ahmedabad. She questioned the role of a committee which is the organiser for Trump's event in Ahmedabad.

"Rs 100 crore is being spent on the visit of President Trump. But this money is being spent through a committee. The members of the committee do not know that they are its members. Does the country not have the right to know which ministry gave how much money to the committee? And what is the government hiding in the garb of the committee?" Priyanka tweeted attaching a news report.

Priyanka, who is also in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradeswh was referring to the "Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti" which is managing the US President's visit to Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Reportedly, the 'Abhinandan Samiti' has spent over Rs 100 crore on the beautification of the city ahead of the US President's visit.

On Friday, senior party leader Anand Sharma while addressing a press conference questioned who all were managing the proposed Ahmedabad visit of Trump, as the government said it was the "Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti".

"We have come to know that a quota has been fixed for schools, colleges and universities (to send students for Trump's welcome). School children will also be lined up. As many as 100 teachers have been summoned from each block. All the hoardings put up there are not by any committee. The Gujarat government has given all approvals; Motera Stadium has been hired, artistes from all over India are coming. It's not under the control of a committee. A special grant for the visit has been given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. We don't mind, but the government should not lie (about the arrangements)," Sharma had said.

