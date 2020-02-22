SCWB may form trust to facilitate construction of mosque

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After agreeing to accept the five acre alternative land allocated to it by Uttar Pradesh government, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) may form a trust on the lines of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, to facilitate the construction of mosque.

The Uttar Pradesh government had allocated five-acre land to UPSCWB in compliance of Supreme Court order at Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil in Raunai township, 20 km from Ayodhya on Lucknow Ayodhya highway. The land was notified by the state government on February 5, the day when Centre announced the formation of 15-member temple trust.

While claiming that the Sunni Waqf Board was ready to accept the land allocated to it as it did not have the choice to reject it following the SC ruling, Board chief Zafur Farooqui said that the use of the land would be deicide at meeting on Monday.

The SCWB was the main litigant from the Muslim side in the title suit. A team of SCWB had last week inspected the piece of allocated land. “It is located around 18 km from the district headquarter in Faizabad and 200 metre from the highway. It has easy an access,” said on of the Board members.

He added that at the meeting on Monday, the members would discuss the formalities related accepting the land, initiating the process of formation of trust and deciding on other linked structures, apart from the mosque, that could come up on the five-acre land.

He also claimed that after Monday meeting, the actual use of land allocated to it would be clear. A few SCWB members earlier suggested that along with the mosque, the board should construct some facilities such as hospital.