Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra politics                                                   

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and held discussions on the current political situation and CAA-NPR-NRC.

Thackeray met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence and the meeting lasted around half-an-hour.

This is the first meeting of Thackeray with Gandhi after the formation of the coalition government in Maharashtra.

Sources said the leaders are learnt to have discussed the functioning of the 'Maha-Agadi' government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

Thackeray's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) has become a bone of contention among the allies in Maharashtra, as the Congress and the NCP are opposed to the measures.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present during the meeting.

The meeting came soon after Thackeray asserted that one does not have to fear the CAA and no one will thrown out of the country due to NPR, soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said an atmosphere is also being created in the country that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is dangerous and people have to queue up to prove their citizenship.

Thackeray is also learnt to have discussed the CAA, National Population Register and NRC with the prime minister during his hour-long meeting with him.

