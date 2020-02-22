Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodya on March 7, to seek blessings of Lord Ram

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled his visit to Ayodhya on March 7, 2020, to take the blessing of Prabhu Ramchandra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted on Saturday about Uddhav's Ayodhya plans.

“Uddhav Thackeray along with several Shiv Sainik will go to Ayodhya, in afternoon Shreeram Darshan, in evening Sharyu Aarati, participate in the historical moment!!!,” Raut tweeted on Saturday.

Raut said, “Chalo Ayodhya, Chalo Ayodhya on March 7. This is the historical moment to participate.”

Uddhav on last Friday met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah, Lal Krishna Adwani in Delhi and on Saturday.

Shiv Sena had earlier criticised the BJP in its mouthpiece Saamana for excluding it and Vishwa Hindu Parished from the trust for the construction of Ram Temple.

“We welcomed the decision of inauguration of Ram Temple with the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but other party leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should also be invited for this function. It is not the one-party agenda to construct the Ram temple. It is the wish of thousands of Hindu people,” stated in Saamana.

Shiv Sena leader said that the BJP has no role clearing the land for the construction of Ram Temple.

“It was the verdict of the Supreme Court which really paved the way to construct the Ram temple and all have welcomed it. Therefore, the construction of the temple is the work of the country's citizens and not any particular party or leader,” Sena leader said requested anonymity.

He said that while forming the government with the Congress and the NCP, it was decided not one party would leave their ideologies.

“The Congress and the NCP will play their role and propagate their ideology while Sena will not also dilute its Hindutva ideals. We have to work for our own voters and nothing wrong in that. The government is safe as long as it is in the hand of Thackeray and supported by Sharad Pawar,” Sena leader concluded.