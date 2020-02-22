Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodya on March 7, to seek blessings of Lord Ram

Uddhav on last Friday met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah, Lal Krishna Adwani in Delhi and on Saturday.

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled his visit to Ayodhya on March 7, 2020, to take the blessing of Prabhu Ramchandra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted on Saturday about Uddhav's Ayodhya plans.

“Uddhav Thackeray along with several Shiv Sainik will go to Ayodhya, in afternoon Shreeram Darshan, in evening Sharyu Aarati, participate in the historical moment!!!,” Raut tweeted on Saturday.

Raut said, “Chalo Ayodhya, Chalo Ayodhya on March 7. This is the historical moment to participate.”

Uddhav on last Friday met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah, Lal Krishna Adwani in Delhi and on Saturday.

Shiv Sena had earlier criticised the BJP in its mouthpiece Saamana for excluding it and Vishwa Hindu Parished from the trust for the construction of Ram Temple.

“We welcomed the decision of inauguration of Ram Temple with the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but other party leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should also be invited for this function. It is not the one-party agenda to construct the Ram temple. It is the wish of thousands of Hindu people,” stated in Saamana.

ALSO READ | Will request Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to build grand Hanuman statue at Ayodhya: AAP MLA

Shiv Sena leader said that the BJP has no role clearing the land for the construction of Ram Temple.

“It was the verdict of the Supreme Court which really paved the way to construct the Ram temple and all have welcomed it. Therefore, the construction of the temple is the work of the country's citizens and not any particular party or leader,” Sena leader said requested anonymity.

He said that while forming the government with the Congress and the NCP, it was decided not one party would leave their ideologies.

“The Congress and the NCP will play their role and propagate their ideology while Sena will not also dilute its Hindutva ideals. We have to work for our own voters and nothing wrong in that. The government is safe as long as it is in the hand of Thackeray and supported by Sharad Pawar,” Sena leader concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Prabhu Ramchandra Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Ayodhya Ram Temple
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp