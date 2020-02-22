Home Nation

WATCH | Dog plays cricket with kids, Twitterati claim him to be MS Dhoni's pet

Veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has shared a video which is creating quite a buzz on social media.

Published: 22nd February 2020 04:30 PM

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and a screengrab from a video where a dog can be seen playing cricket with children.

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and a screengrab from a video where a dog can be seen playing cricket with children.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dogs are said to be best friends of human beings. They understand the language of humans like no other animal and often indulge in activities which leave us in awe.

In the 44-second video shared by Simi, a pet pooch can be seen playing cricket with children. The canine is seen performing the wicketkeeping duties and running to get the ball as an active player of the match.

In the video, a girl can be seen batting while the dog - who is behind the stumps - is actively following the movement of the ball. The moment the girl hits the ball, the dog runs towards the direction of the ball and tries to catch it.

Sharing the video, Simi said, "An award for the best fielder of the year!!"

The video, shared by Simi on Thursday night, has received thousands of likes and re-tweets. Many social media users said that dog his exceptional wicketkeeping skills from MS Dhoni and that he might be a pet of the former Indian captain.

