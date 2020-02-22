Home Nation

Will see what lesson 'best friend' Trump has for Modi, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Four days ago Trump had said that India was not treating the United States 'very well' on the trade front and had indicated that an expansive trade deal may not be signed during his visit.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:41 PM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a swipe at the visit of US President Donald Trump and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "best friend" had begun opposing India's economic policies even before setting foot in the country.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on February 24 and will take part in several events, including a lunch hosted by PM Modi and a banquet by President Ram Nath Kovind, before flying back the next day.

"Will see what lesson Modi's best friend Donald Trump gives before returning. He has already opposed India's economic policies," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, tweeted.

Four days ago Trump had said that India was not treating the United States "very well" on the trade front and had indicated that an expansive trade deal may not be signed during his visit.

In January 2015, then US president Barack Obama had finished his three-day visit by prodding India on religious freedom, and had said "India will succeed so long as it is not splintered along any lines, and it is unified as one nation".

Singh at the time had thanked Obama for the statement and had asked Modi if he would take "friend Barack's advice" and rein in Hindu fundamentalists.

