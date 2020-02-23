Home Nation

Ahead of Trump's Ahmedabad visit, airlines ask passengers to arrive three hours before departure

Passengers have been asked to keep a tab on live traffic and to carry a hard copy of their itinerary and photo-ID to access the blocked roads.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:15 PM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: A day ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, various airlines have issued an advisory for February 24 asking passengers to arrive the airport three hours prior to the scheduled departure of their flights.

This has been done keeping in view of the heavy traffic congestion due to blocked roads in the city.

"We expect heavy traffic, roadblocks and stringent security checks en route Ahmedabad Airport between 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, owing to VVIP movement. Passengers travelling to the airport must carry a hard copy of their itinerary and photo-ID, to access the blocked roads. No accompanying persons will be permitted to proceed. Please keep a tab on live traffic and report at the check-in counter at least 3 hours prior to the departure time," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Air carriers Vistara and IndiGo have also issued a similar traffic advisory, asking passengers to report three hours prior to the departure at the airport.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad to review the final preparations for Trump's visit to the city.

The US President is scheduled to take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-constructed Motera stadium, the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh.

Trump is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Three special chairs have been placed in the Ashram on the riverside for Modi, Trump and his wife Melania.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours.

This will be Trump's maiden visit to India.  

