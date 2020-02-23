Home Nation

Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad leads march against SC's order on reservation in Aurangabad

The Supreme Court earlier this month ruled that reservations in promotions are not a fundamental right and that states cannot be directed to set aside quota in promotions.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AURANGABAD: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led a march here against the Supreme Court ruling that reservation in promotions in government jobs is not a fundamental right.

Azad had called for a nationwide bandh on Sunday and its partial impact was seen in Aurangabad.

He also garlanded a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

People also supported the bandh in Delhi and Kochi as they also protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC.

"There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations," the apex court said in its verdict.

The protest has also been called against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.   

