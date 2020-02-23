Home Nation

Bodies of man, his two minor children recovered from well in Kota

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and an investigation initiated to ascertain the cause of their deaths after a case was registered.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOTA: The bodies of a 30-year-old man and his two minor children were fished out of a well in a village here on Sunday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Banwari Suman, his daughter Navya (8) and son Lavi were found dead inside the well and their bodies were recovered around noon in Kajaliya village under Ayana police station limits, SHO Rajendra Meena said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, a family feud could have led to the man to take the extreme step along with his two children.

On Saturday, the deceased man's wife had left home to attend a wedding at her parents' place while the children stayed back home with him in Kajaliya village, according to the SHO.

Later in the night, he is suspected to have jumped into the well with his two children, the SHO added.

Yet, the exact reason can be ascertained only after a thorough investigation and the post mortem is received, Meena pointed out.

