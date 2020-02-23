Home Nation

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan increased manifold to push terrorists into J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan has increased manifold with an aim to push as many terrorists into this side to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere.

JAMMU: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan has increased manifold to push armed terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and sabotage peace, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Sunday, asserting that the security grid is strong to foil the neighbouring nation's designs.

The Union Territory's director general of police (DGP) also said a few successful infiltration bids were made by terrorists but they were neutralised in the Kashmir Valley during counter-insurgency operations.

"The ceasefire violations by Pakistan has increased manifold with an aim to push as many terrorists into this side to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere.

"Despite increased ceasefire violations, we are alert to the challenge and have already foiled a number of infiltration attempts," Singh told reporters after inaugurating the 9th Police Martyr's Memorial Inter Club T-20 Cricket Championship in Kathua district.

The security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) is strong to scuttle Pakistan's designs and ensure further improvement in the overall security situation in the coming months, he said.

Referring to the Nagrota encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here on January 31, the DGP said the three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were neutralized hours after they managed to sneak into the Indian side.

"Our security grid is very strong and we are prepared to foil Pakistani attempts to push terrorists into this side," Singh said.

The DGP expressed satisfaction over the drop in number of local youths joining terrorist ranks.

"The inclination of local youth to join terrorism in the Valley is on the decline," he said.

Asked whether a rehabilitation policy for them is under consideration, Singh said the government is already working on different plans for youth engagement and their development.

"There are skill development programmes. Sport activities are getting a big boost with proper infrastructure and training," he said.

Singh lauded the people for their timely inputs regarding terrorist activities and said they will continue their support to the forces to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sometimes people come forward with information on the basis of suspicion. This is very good and shows that people are very active," he said to a question about the sighting of three suspected persons in Kathua some time back.

"We act on the inputs and have successful operations against terrorists. The operation against them is moving very fast," the DGP said, putting the number of listed terrorists in the Valley between 240 to 250.

The DGP along with others paid tribute police personnel killed in the line of duty and said the Jammu and Kashmir Police will not forget their sacrifices.

"Police will continue its efforts to promote sports to channelise energy of the youth in the positive direction to build a better society, keep our youths away from drugs and other social ills and give platforms to choose sports as a career," he said.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the 15-day long tournament which is being held on a league basis up to quarter final and thereafter, on a knock out basis.

