Five including a couple killed, 12 injured in mishap at Bihar's Rohtas district

By ANI

ROHTAS (BIHAR): Five persons, including a couple, were killed and 12 others were injured in an accident on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district on Sunday. The accident happened after a truck, driving on the wrong side of the road, had a head-on collision with a bus.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar Rajkumar Gupta said, "Today, five persons, including a couple, were killed after a truck coming driving on the wrong side and bus had a head-on collision on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district."

The deceased couple has been identified as Mukhtar Khan and Reshma Khatoon. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Sasaram.