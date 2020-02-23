Home Nation

Five including a couple killed, 12 injured in mishap at Bihar's Rohtas district

The accident happened after a truck, driving on the wrong side of the road, had a head-on collision with a bus.

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:44 PM

The truck, which was coming from the other side, lies overturned

The truck, which was coming from the other side, lies overturned. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

ROHTAS (BIHAR): Five persons, including a couple, were killed and 12 others were injured in an accident on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district on Sunday. The accident happened after a truck, driving on the wrong side of the road, had a head-on collision with a bus.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar Rajkumar Gupta said, "Today, five persons, including a couple, were killed after a truck coming driving on the wrong side and bus had a head-on collision on National Highway 2 near Kirihiri in Sheosagar Block of Rohtas district."

The deceased couple has been identified as Mukhtar Khan and Reshma Khatoon. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Sasaram.

