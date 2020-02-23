Home Nation

India moving steadily towards USD 5 trillion economy goal: JP Nadda

Giving credit to the Centre, the BJP chief further said that the country has seen tremendous growth in all sectors due to the "visionary steps and futuristic budget."

Published: 23rd February 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Indian economy, now standing at USD 2.94 trillion, is steadily moving forward towards USD 5 trillion, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of USD 2.94 Trillion. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving steadily towards USD 5 trillion economy goal. This is the impact of the progressive economic schemes and measures of the govt," Nadda's tweet read.

Giving credit to the Centre, the BJP chief further said that the country has seen tremendous growth in all sectors due to the "visionary steps and futuristic budget."

"India has shown tremendous growth in all sectors, with a rise in purchasing power parity, reflecting the positive impact of visionary steps and futuristic budget of the government," his second tweet read.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JP Nadda
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp