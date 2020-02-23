Home Nation

Newly-wed woman abducted from her house by man from same UP village

According to the complaint, the woman got married on February 10 and had come to her parents' house for a post-marriage ritual without her husband.

Published: 23rd February 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A newly-married woman was allegedly abducted from her parents' house by a man belonging to a different community in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The woman was kidnapped from Sujru village of the district on Saturday and a case was registered after her brother lodged a complaint, Kotwali SHO Anil Kapervan said.

The three accused persons, including main accused Shehzad, are absconding, the SHO said.

According to the complaint, the woman got married on February 10 and had come to her parents' house for a post-marriage ritual without her husband. On Saturday, she was kidnapped by Shehzad with the help of two of his friends, it stated.

The accused are residents of the same village, the SHO said, adding that a search is on for them. It is suspected that the woman and Shehzad were in a relationship before her marriage, police said.

Crime against women Abduction
