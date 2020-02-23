Police personnel should be pro-active and people oriented: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Home Nation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu advised police personnel to be pro-active and people oriented with smart policing.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised police personnel to be pro-active and people oriented with smart policing.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All India police band competitionat the Railway Sports Complex at nearby Secunderabad, he said all police forces in the country have the pious responsibility to live up to the expectations of the people as a friend in need with honest services.

"Police forces need to undergo reforms and perform to transform the society," a South Central Railway press release quoted him as having said.

Naidu said music is divine and capable of touching the hearts and minds of people equally.

"Music brings out the best in a person and arouses the courage, valour in the armed forces. Police bands and martial music inspires the forces, invokes patriotism and commitment towards protection of the Nation, he said, adding that music promotes peace, harmony and brotherhood amongst the people of the nation."

Railway Protection Force Director General Arun Kumar said events like All India Police Band Championship competitions would improve the co-operation between all armed and para military forces.

Naidu presented the overall championship trophy of 20th All India Police Band Competition to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the winner's trophy in the brass band category to CRPF and Pipe Band trophy to Maharashtra Police, the release added.

