Home Nation

RJD government will be formed after 8 months in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said the RJD government will eradicate poverty and create employment opportunities by developing food processing units, industry-specific clusters.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Sounding the poll bugle, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday began his state-wide 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra' from here and asserted that his party will form the government after the assembly elections later this year.

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said the RJD government will eradicate poverty and create employment opportunities by developing food processing units, industry-specific clusters, and tourism.

"No one is going to defeat us in the coming elections. Your government is going to be formed after eight months," he said while addressing a gathering at the Veterinary College ground here.

ALSO READ: NRC will not be imposed in Bihar, reiterates CM Nitish Kumar

Yadav advised party workers to connect with people, especially the poor, extremely backward class and scheduled castes.

"Our party's government will be formed only when we as Krishna will be ready to wash Sudama's feet and will have to eat Shabari's berry as Lord Rama did," he said.

Yadav, who was the deputy chief minister in the erstwhile Grand Secular Alliance government, said his party's government will ensure education, healthcare and irrigation.

He has been trying to expand the RJD's core base vote of "M-Y" (Muslim-Yadav) and at a meeting earlier this month, he asserted that its base included "A to Z".

He also came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that price rise, unemployment and incidents of crimes have increased significantly under Kumar's rule.

Nothing happens until one pays a bribe to officials in the present dispensation, the RJD leader claimed.

Yadav will go to Gaya as part of the Berojgari Hatao Yatra on February 27 and to East Champaran on March 1, RJD Bihar unit spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav RJD Bihar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp