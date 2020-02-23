Scientific temper, adventure sports feature in PM Narendra Modi's 62nd Mann Ki Baat

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about unity, "Nari Shakti", enhancing the scientific temper of the youth and importance of adventure sports during the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday. While he wished Indians for the upcoming celebrations of Holi, Gudi Padwa and the Indian new year, the Prime Minister reminded that the festivals carry a message of unity in them.

"In order to further boost the scientific temper among children and youth, one more system has been introduced - a visitor's gallery has been created with a seating capacity of 10,000 - now you can witness rocket launches in front of your eyes at Sriharikota," said Modi.

Talking about women empowerment, he said Indian women are scaling new heights. He gave an example of Bihar's Purnia region and cited the case of a 12-year-old girl. He said that Purnia's women farmers are not only preparing saris, but are also selling them in big fairs, putting up their stalls.

"Entrepreneurship of women, daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us. I would particularly like to share with you, the achievement of 12-year-old daughter Kamya Karthikeyan," Modi said.

Focussing on environment, the he said, "Biojet Fuel is prepared from non-edible tree borne oil. "It is procured from various tribal areas of India. These efforts will not only reduce carbon emissions but may also reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports."

Calling India's biodiversity a unique treasure, he invited Indians to explore it. He also spoke about India's efforts to create a sustainable habitat for migratory species. He also referred to the recent discovery of world's largest cave fish which was found in Meghalaya.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about his experience in Hunar Haat, that came to news after he visited the craft fair and relished 'Litti Chokha', a delicacy from Bihar.

The Prime Minister termed his visit to the Haat a memorable experience, and during his address mentioned one specific incident. "It was a great satisfaction to hear the words of a disabled woman at Hunar Haat. She told me that earlier she used to sell her paintings on the pavement. But her life changed after joining Hunar Haat," said Modi.

As always, his radio programme was dotted with anecdotes and his life experiences. He spoke about inspiring stories from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, which he claimed exhibit "the power of human determination".

Towards the end, Prime Minister requested Indians to enjoy adventure sports in the coming months. "The coming days would be perfect to set out and take part in adventure sports. Are you ready?," he asked.