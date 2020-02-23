Home Nation

Women's role vital in USD 5 trillion economy dream: BJP Mahila morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar

She said that economic empowerment of women is highly connected with poverty reduction as women tend to invest more of their earnings in their children and communities.

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  National president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Vijaya Rahatkar on Saturday said women will have to play a major role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy.

Addressing a workshop on "Participation of women in economic growth" in the State BJP headquarters here, Rahatkar said women constitutes nearly 50 per cent of the country’s population. The need of the hour is that more number of women must join the work force to contribute to the economy.

The Mahila Morcha president said women are a critical factor in making societies more prosperous. She said that economic empowerment of women is highly connected with poverty reduction as women tend to invest more of their earnings in their children and communities.

Highlighting various programme launched by the Modi Government to start economic activities, she called upon the women forces to take advantage of the schemes of the Centre to start their business.

Criticising the State Government for claiming to have constituted large number of women SHGs, Rahatkar said unless these groups are provided easy finance and linked to market, the objective of forming such groups will not be fulfilled. The meeting presided by State BJP Mahila Moracha president Prabhati Parida was attended by State BJP president Samir Mohanty. 

