Home Nation

Ahmedabad relaxes after successful 'Namaste Trump'

US President Donald Trump made several remarks interspersed with 'desi' references, much to the delight of the crowd.

Published: 24th February 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he leaves after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he leaves after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: After long hectic days of preparations for 'Namaste Trump', state government officials, and organisers as well as those handling security arrangements in the city took a sigh of relief on Monday after the successful culmination of the programme.

The land of Mahatma Gandhi had been preparing for the event from last year to greet US President Donald Trump on his maiden arrival to India as President. With Trump's leaving the city after his address at the Motera stadium, organisers of the gigantic exercise were relieved as it was a show at a scale never organised before in Ahmedabad, with many terming it a modern day 'Circus Maximus' (of ancient Rome).

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to hold extensive talks on Tuesday to expand Indo-US global partnership

All the 8,000 Gujarat Police personnel of a total of 10,000 deployed in the state's commercial capital have been withdrawn from duty and sent back to their parent postings from where they were brought here for the event that never seen such tight security - even when Chinese President Xi Jinping came in 2014 or when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state after his emphatic win in the 2019 general elections.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II, Dharmendra Sharma told IANS that he is happy with the successful culmination of the event which kept him as well as the whole police department vigilant round the clock since last 10 days.

Over 25-30 Superintendent of Police rank officers, 200 Inspectors, and over 400 Sub-Inspectors were on the job to protect the city in the presence of 25 Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) units and over 2,000 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and Border Security Force (BSF), Sharma said.

"All the police personnel brought from outside the city has been released from duty. Only RAF is still here as it is part of the security drill."

ALSO READ: Twitterati surprised over Trump not mentioning Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram's visitors' book

The city was on almost standstill on Monday when the President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in the historic city around 11.30 a.m. and took part in a 22 km roadshow from the Ahmedabad International to Motera stadium via Sabarmati Ashram.

Ahmedabad, a heritage city founded by Ahmed Shah, from whom the modern day city takes its name, was decked with hoardings, some say numbering was around 3,000, of the 'Namaste Trump' event.

The city was spruced up with a fresh coat of paint on the walls and the scrubbed Sabarmati river front. There were cardboard cutouts of Modi and Trump and digital hoardings everywhere.

The organisers of the showpiece event, Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which is little-known, also took relief with the end of the programme without any hurdle.

One of Samiti's member, requesting anonymity, told IANS that it was a "challenging" task to handle the event organised at the Motera stadium where Modi and Trump addressed an estimated gathering of over 1.25 lakh people. "The event was organised on the lines of the one arranged by the Indian Americans in Houston for Modi last year."

There is still no clarity about the origin of the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump US President Donald Trump Hindi Trump in India Namaste Trump US India ties Trump India visit Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp