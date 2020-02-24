Centre to roll out more training events for transgender community

Ritwika Mitra By

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sanctioned the skill development training programmes for over 300 people from the transgender community. This comes after the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment started a programme to impart skills of beauty therapists to transgender people with an NGO Society for People’s Awareness, Care & Empowerment (SPACE).

The National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) has sanctioned a range of programmes for 335 people from the transgender community. “The courses in each state have been picked depending on the culture of the community in that geographical area. We are also arranging health camps for the transgender community,” K Narayan, managing director, NBCFDC.

Through these training programmes the they can find employment opportunities in the fields of beauty therapy, make-up artistry, housekeeping, assistant fashion designing, and customercare executive. Each course would be run with a training institute and a handholding organisation which is working to advance the interests of transgender people. The ministry will conduct one of its programmes with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s National Film Development Corporation. As a part of this course, transgender people can get training in assistant camerawork and editing.

The ministry will also hold meetings with other ministries. “Among other ministries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development will have significant roles in . We will closely work with other ministries. A draft scheme is being prepared for the welfare of transgender people,” said a ministry official.

Programmes across the country

The programmes would be run by NBCFDC in Manipur, Delhi, Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana for 335 people from the transgender community.