Home Nation

Centre to roll out more training events for transgender community

The Centre has sanctioned the skill development training programmes for over 300 people from the transgender community. 

Published: 24th February 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sanctioned the skill development training programmes for over 300 people from the transgender community. This comes after the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment started a programme to impart skills of beauty therapists to transgender people with an NGO Society for People’s Awareness, Care & Empowerment (SPACE). 

The National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) has sanctioned a range of programmes for 335 people from the transgender community. “The courses in each state have been picked depending on the culture of the community in that geographical area. We are also arranging health camps for the transgender community,” K Narayan, managing director, NBCFDC. 

Through these training programmes the they can find employment opportunities in the fields of beauty therapy, make-up artistry, housekeeping, assistant fashion designing, and customercare executive.  Each course would be run with a training institute and a handholding organisation which is working to advance the interests of transgender people. The ministry will conduct one of its programmes with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s National Film Development Corporation. As a part of this course, transgender people can get training in assistant camerawork and editing. 

The ministry will also hold meetings with other ministries. “Among other ministries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development will have significant roles in . We will closely work with other ministries. A draft scheme is being prepared for the welfare of transgender people,” said a ministry official.   

Programmes across the country
The programmes would be run by NBCFDC in Manipur, Delhi, Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana for 335 people from the transgender community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgender
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp