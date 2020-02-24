Dehradun Diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

Civic body gets ODF Double Plus grade

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) has emerged as the first civic body in Uttarakhand to be recognised with an ODF (open defecation-free) Double Plus grade. The grade will add an extra 500 points to the municipality’s score on the cleanliness score and help it stay ahead of the curve during the final evaluation under the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020. On a visit in January, a central team found that a number of public toilets had been built in the municipal area. The team also noted that the toilets, especially those in the slums, even had exhaust fans and clean sheets.

Kathgodam-Nainital highway closed

The district administration of Nainital closed the Kathgodam-Nainital national highway (NH-87) from February 22 on account of road-widening work. The closure would stay in force till March 7. Officials said parts of the highway are too narrow and the state Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to carry out widening work. Since the narrow stretch near the Bedhiya Pakhad area has been rendered accident-prone, PWD officials have been asked to widen it at the earliest. There are two routes to and from Nainital — the Kathgodam-Nainital highway and the Kaladhungi route through which tourists arrive in the city. However, on account of closure, the tourists from across the country and overseas are now being routed through Bhimtal.



Kedarnath portals to open on April 29

The portals of the Kedarnath shrine will open at 6.10 am on April 29. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) at Shri Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath. BKTC chairperson Mohan Prasad Thapiliyal, along with Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat and BKTC CEO BD Singh were present at the meeting. It was announced that the palanquin of the deity would leave Omkareshwar temple on April 26 after a prayer ceremony. After night halts at Gaurikund on April 27 and April 28, the palanquin would reach Kedarnath.

City plays host to Dronathon 2.0

‘Dronathon @ Dronagiri 2.0’, an event organised by the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) under the Uttarakhand government, kicked off at Dehradun’s IT Park on February 19. The event was aimed at developing anti-drone technology to counter the unmanned aerial surveillance vehicles. The event was inaugurated by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Officials of Drone Application and Research Centre (DARC), Uttarakhand, said that the objective was to throw up intelligent solutions by way of an anti-drone technology.

Vineet Upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com