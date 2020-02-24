Drones to help check poppy farming in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With an objective to check poppy cultivation in Jharkhand, police will now be using drones and satellite imagery to locate the area where such cultivation is taking place. Drones could be used to destroy the crop before it gets prepared for harvesting. Notably, Chatra, Palamu, Latehar, Khunti, Hazaribagh, Garhwa, Gumla and Ranchi are the worst-affected districts where the police, despite efforts made by them, have failed to check this menace.

Data available with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) indicates that poppy cultivation over more than 350 acres of land has been destroyed so far with maximum of about 300 acres in Chatra, followed by Khunti and other districts. Official claimed that more than 1800 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed in the Jharkhand last year.

Chief Secretary DK Tiwari, stressing on launching the intensive awareness drive to check the menace, also directed officials to make optimum use of drones and satellite imagery to locate and destroy the crop.

“A racket from outside the state is also working active in poppy cultivation and more and more people are getting attracted towards this menace as it is much more profitable than any other crop hence, people living in worst affected areas needs to be encouraged for other profitable crops besides launching a statewide drive to create awareness against it,” said the Chief Secretary. Locate crops using drones and satellite images and destroy them right before they get ready for harvesting, he said.